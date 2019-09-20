Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Healthstream (HSTM) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake by $6.37 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 213.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 46,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 68,277 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42 million, up from 21,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 3.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 720,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.62 million, down from 911,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 86,241 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold HSTM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.14 million shares or 0.85% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc reported 128,026 shares. American Intll Grp reported 19,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware has 118,305 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 8,476 shares stake. 13,600 were reported by Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 10,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta Mgmt owns 42,600 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.43% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) or 884,065 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group accumulated 0% or 5,618 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 5,027 shares. 23,690 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 10,523 shares. 8,445 are held by Susquehanna Interest Llp. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 11,340 shares stake.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 27,000 shares to 288,409 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 69,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $531,407 activity. $142,907 worth of stock was sold by MCLAREN JEFFREY L on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 95.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

