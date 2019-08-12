Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Cra International (CRAI) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Stepan Co (SCL) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.15. About 87,044 shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 82,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 220,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 138,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 48,148 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,822 shares to 187,555 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 50,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,836 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Preston McAfee, Former Chief Economist with Microsoft, becomes Senior Consultant to Charles River Associates (CRA) Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice – Business Wire” published on October 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River Associates (CRA) to Host Second-quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 1 – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CRA (CRAI) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 124,385 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 132,040 shares. Sei Communications reported 22,746 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Moreover, Gsa Llp has 0.04% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 8,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 36,772 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 11,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Investment Management Ltd reported 25,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 98,307 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 19,711 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Wedge Cap L Lp Nc holds 0.02% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) or 38,800 shares. 1,278 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) Share Price Gain Of 194% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) by 310,654 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $92.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.