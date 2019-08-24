Pembroke Management LTD Holding In Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) Was Raised; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Share Value Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Its Position

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 34,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 104,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 69,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 277,306 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 246,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 200,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 3.36 million shares traded or 43.73% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 75 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – GSK SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 1Q ADJ EPS MORE THAN IMPACT ON SALE; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 28/03/2018 – GSK’S A2 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: O’Neill Properties to close soon on $50M+ deal for GSK property; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 11/04/2018 – GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 14,248 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,409 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 14,284 are owned by Wesbanco National Bank. Tygh Capital Management accumulated 42,391 shares. Pnc Financial Gru reported 23,435 shares stake. Oz Management Limited Partnership accumulated 305,046 shares. 586 are owned by Captrust Finance Advisors. Inv House Limited Liability Co holds 1.5% or 95,325 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.13% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 523,540 shares. 3,603 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Saturna Corp has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.06% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 166,134 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 174 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 1.10 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,900 shares.

