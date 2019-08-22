Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) Has Raised by $5.06 Million; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Share Price Declined, Blair William & Company Upped Position

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 34,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 104,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, up from 69,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 209,823 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 77,903 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 638,766 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 401 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 23,169 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.03% or 331,612 shares in its portfolio. Co Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 33 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Aqr Mgmt Limited Com holds 6.67M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 184,452 shares. Natixis invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Metropolitan Life Co Ny has 117,775 shares. Grimes And has 145,450 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 63,099 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 487,516 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co has 78 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 549,352 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 11.99 million shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 129,250 shares to 505,400 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,028 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).