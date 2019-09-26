Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Descartes Systems (DSGX) by $5.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Holding Maintained by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NBTB) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 11,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 49,272 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 38,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Nbt Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 23,789 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems (DSGX) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 118,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 578,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, down from 696,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 41,646 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 44,170 shares to 231,270 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 146,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold NBTB shares while 37 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.37 million shares or 16.62% more from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 524,217 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 14,606 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Fagan Associates owns 9,421 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Aqr Management Limited Com invested in 35,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc invested in 0% or 49,272 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 0.09% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 1.42M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,134 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 47,315 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 13,757 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 14,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 41,131 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank.