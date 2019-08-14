Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Carbonite (CARB) by $341,952; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Value Declined, Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed by $664,768 Its Stake

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 363,534 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 9,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,467 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 63,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.54 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 10.71 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 26,300 shares to 158,050 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 125,692 shares to 723,184 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.