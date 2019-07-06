Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $4.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 118,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 283,327 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 247,830 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.32M for 11.49 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 98.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape by 166,265 shares to 360,665 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 38,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl.