Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake; Dana Holding (DAN) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) stake by 18.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd analyzed 21,950 shares as Paycom Software (PAYC)'s stock rose 19.50%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 96,271 shares with $18.21M value, down from 118,221 last quarter. Paycom Software now has $14.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $253.23. About 552,773 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Dana Holding Corp (DAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 124 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 93 sold and decreased positions in Dana Holding Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 131.30 million shares, up from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dana Holding Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 72 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga" published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Dana Incorporated Beginning To Look Attractive – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated for 3.09 million shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp owns 474,732 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moon Capital Management Lp has 1.84% invested in the company for 212,182 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 179,485 shares.

The stock increased 4.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 2.14 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 7.95 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha" published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: "Paycom Software Processes Another Beat and Raise – Motley Fool" on July 31, 2019.