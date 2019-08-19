Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $4.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $13.29 Million; Stock Value Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 121,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 324,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50 million, up from 202,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 1.07 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 29,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 187,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 217,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $152.46. About 111,573 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66M for 14.06 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

