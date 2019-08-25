Pembroke Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Imax (IMAX) by $3.70 Million; Holder Adams Express Company Has Raised Cintas (CTAS) Position

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 394,897 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 168,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 803,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, up from 634,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 224,665 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9,100 shares to 159,000 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csg Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dineequity Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has 147,092 shares. Fosun International Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,059 shares. Cap Management Assoc Ny reported 3,000 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 366,772 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,445 shares. Canandaigua National Bank stated it has 1,585 shares. 18,981 were reported by Hartford Inv Mgmt. Blair William & Il holds 200,643 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 11,792 shares. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership holds 0% or 680,480 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 16,371 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett And Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1,102 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 7,208 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares to 85,316 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 14,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR).