Pembroke Management LTD Has Raised Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stake; SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (SLTTF) Sellers Decreased By 67.06% Their Shorts

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) stake by 77.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 146,181 shares as Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 334,381 shares with $16.10M value, up from 188,200 last quarter. Biotelemetry Inc now has $1.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 236,007 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT)

SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had a decrease of 67.06% in short interest. SLTTF’s SI was 8,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 67.06% from 25,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 84 days are for SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)’s short sellers to cover SLTTF’s short positions. It closed at $4.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) stake by 16,527 shares to 1.02 million valued at $23.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hemisphere Media G (NASDAQ:HMTV) stake by 45,260 shares and now owns 799,790 shares. Westport Fuel System (NASDAQ:WPRT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry has $8700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 68.86% above currents $41.75 stock price. BioTelemetry had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Sidoti. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 5,100 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 9,900 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 1,183 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP holds 0% or 2,310 shares. 243,088 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 17,424 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 261,896 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 586,023 shares. 2,204 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Sterling Management Ltd invested in 351,788 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 494,722 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated holds 4,540 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $342.05 million. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 38 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across North America's major population centres. It has a 6.2 P/E ratio. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.