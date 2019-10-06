Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by $574,650; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $629,706

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 191,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09 million, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Westport Fuel System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 541,637 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 52,997 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, down from 56,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69 million shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,915 shares to 3,195 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,490 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bangor Fincl Bank has 3,397 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Llc stated it has 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,152 shares. 25,415 are owned by Nbt Comml Bank N A. Annex Advisory Service Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 11,767 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,695 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.68% or 30,767 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 156,943 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,702 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 48,002 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Ri invested in 63,245 shares.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold WPRT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability stated it has 1,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Art Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0% or 20,261 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 112,758 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 27,237 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 25,599 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.43% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 10,195 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 345,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Management holds 0.14% or 124,500 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,559 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 14,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 58,231 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 35,773 shares to 881,276 shares, valued at $29.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).