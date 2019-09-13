Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $964,342; Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Masco (MAS) Holding by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 69,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 100,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 1.03M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 92,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.86M, down from 96,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $210.62. About 380,271 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 6,530 shares to 338,892 shares, valued at $28.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 44,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 90.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 0.05% stake. Kentucky Retirement invested in 13,671 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% or 12,762 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 21,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.30 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Principal Gp holds 488,236 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Srb Corp stated it has 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 80,411 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 64,606 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP reported 79,911 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 79,039 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 451,954 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amp Ltd owns 225,968 shares. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bollard Gp Limited Liability has 43,580 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

