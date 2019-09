Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Its J2 Global (JCOM) Position; OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OSGSF) SI Decreased By 27.05%

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased J2 Global Inc (JCOM) stake by 69.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 65,400 shares as J2 Global Inc (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 28,389 shares with $2.46 million value, down from 93,789 last quarter. J2 Global Inc now has $4.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 154,849 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C

OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSGSF) had a decrease of 27.05% in short interest. OSGSF’s SI was 102,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.05% from 140,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1022 days are for OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSGSF)’s short sellers to cover OSGSF’s short positions. It closed at $20.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL) stake by 34,900 shares to 104,235 valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Westport Fuel System (NASDAQ:WPRT) stake by 989,800 shares and now owns 5.85M shares. Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.54% or 14,400 shares. Aperio Gru Llc invested in 0.02% or 46,087 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 16,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,489 were reported by Blair William Il. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brown Advisory reported 20,151 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). The South Carolina-based Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has invested 1.21% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.29% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 265,726 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 41,974 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 5,000 shares. Scout has 78,947 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc has 8,037 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 586,449 shares.