Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered By $707,450 Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake; WERELDHAVE NV ORDINARY SHARES (WRDEF) Shorts Down By 9.27%

WERELDHAVE NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had a decrease of 9.27% in short interest. WRDEF’s SI was 1.18 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.27% from 1.30 million shares previously. It closed at $27.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,149 shares as Gildan Activewear (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 467,823 shares with $23.71 million value, down from 481,972 last quarter. Gildan Activewear now has $7.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 32,913 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Wereldhave invests in convenience shopping centres that are dominant in their micro environment in larger provincial cities in Northwest continental Europe. The company has market cap of $. The catchment area of our centres comprises of at least 100,000 inhabitants within 10 minutes travel time. It currently has negative earnings. We focus on shopping centres that have a sound balance between shopping convenience and experience.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.01M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.