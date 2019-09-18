Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Hms Holdings (HMSY) by $534,752; Novare Capital Management Maintains Holding in Williams Companies (WMB)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 66.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 37,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 7.53M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 16,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 914,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, up from 898,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 337,401 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 21,986 shares to 52,954 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF) by 3,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,351 shares, and cut its stake in S P D R (SPY).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 609,569 shares. Amer Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 9,600 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Miller Howard New York accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Moreover, Steadfast Mgmt Limited Partnership has 3.86% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10.32M shares. 2,339 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.80M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 410,838 shares. Barnett reported 9,944 shares. Principal Financial Inc reported 0.05% stake. Wespac Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,406 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Markston Intl Lc owns 0.29% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 88,440 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta invested in 0.4% or 111,809 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.89% or 1.63 million shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 315,801 were accumulated by Tygh Cap Inc. Profund Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 8,677 shares. Moreover, Intll Group has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 65,116 shares. Bowling Port Lc holds 52,232 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Cambiar Lc has invested 0.07% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Hightower Lc holds 11,104 shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 102,574 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 367 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Pitcairn stated it has 10,881 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.03% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 9,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 129,917 shares to 461,033 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 415,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,863 shares, and cut its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP).