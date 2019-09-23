Pembroke Management LTD Has Increased Its Tucows (TCX) Holding; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Decreased by $7.07 Million Its Stake

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 157,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.92M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 669,469 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 288,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08 million, up from 261,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 16,989 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 398,240 shares. Castine Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,176 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) for 6,737 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability reported 10,101 shares stake. 132,400 were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Great Lakes Ltd Co owns 373,155 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 35,208 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 602,806 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 88,085 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 9,200 shares. 43,226 are held by Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 19,244 shares. Hm Payson accumulated 570 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Management owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) for 53,953 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $118.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 16,577 shares to 508,741 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 85,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software by 43,163 shares to 556,400 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 52,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,125 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.