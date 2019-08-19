Pembroke Management LTD Has Increased Its Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) Position; Shorts at Casi Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Lowered By 0.89%

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) stake by 19.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 26,650 shares as Merit Medical Sys (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 162,600 shares with $10.05M value, up from 135,950 last quarter. Merit Medical Sys now has $2.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 325,372 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 0.88% more from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 170,441 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd has 21,893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Jump Trading Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 70,574 shares stake. State Street accumulated 795,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 41,940 shares. 7,442 are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Company. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 45 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) for 49,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 10,369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 600,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Interest Group stated it has 31,822 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). 230,154 are owned by Alps.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. The company has market cap of $306.29 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 18,126 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 1.78M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 168,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement owns 3,834 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability reported 34,777 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 350,303 shares. 3,743 were reported by Caxton Assocs Lp. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 15,466 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). California Public Employees Retirement reported 111,726 shares stake. Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity. Shares for $200,000 were bought by Frost Ronald on Tuesday, July 30.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 29,822 shares to 187,555 valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 14,248 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $73 highest and $69 lowest target. $71’s average target is 96.24% above currents $36.18 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.