Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Position; Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) stake by 12.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 50,077 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS)’s stock rose 10.25%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 350,836 shares with $18.69 million value, down from 400,913 last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 167,919 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc (PHX) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 28 funds opened new or increased positions, while 19 sold and decreased their stock positions in Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc. The funds in our database now own: 9.81 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Among 2 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited has $65 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.50’s average target is 2.83% above currents $60.78 stock price. WNS Limited had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) stake by 168,350 shares to 803,000 valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 187,100 shares. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) was raised too.

More important recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “WNS (Holdings) Limited Announces Details of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “WNS Named a ‘Leader’ by NelsonHall for Advanced Analytics BPS – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air France-KLM and WNS Expand Partnership to Consolidate Revenue Portfolio – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 29,949 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for 2.26 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 752,733 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 89,735 shares. The Iowa-based Pecaut & Co. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 37,509 shares.

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $653,827 for 71.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.