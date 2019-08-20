Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Premier (PINC) as Share Price Rose; Criteo S A (CRTO) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $1.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 78,861 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 122,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 308,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 431,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 551,025 shares traded or 38.02% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Premier Inc (PINC) CEO Susan DeVore on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Affiliate of Charlotte-based Premier partners with Baxter to make generic drugs more available – Charlotte Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Premier Inc. Analysis: Primary Care Clinic Staffing Mix Should Depend on Patient Needs and Payment Model Design – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Premier, Inc.’s Interesting Path To Increasing Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 94,663 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hikari Limited holds 8,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 164,081 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 5,881 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.03% or 96,600 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has 94 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 141 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 9,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 29,230 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.46M shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 206,391 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 100 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 116,212 shares. Assetmark reported 292 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares to 254,400 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares to 176,965 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Criteo Trying To Rebuild A Stalled Growth Engine In Mid-Flight – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust weighs in on Google’s Criteo impact – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves 0.58%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo: Our Verdict – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 143,567 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,091 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership owns 6,565 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 885,448 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De reported 172,267 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 2.91 million shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 8,107 shares. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,433 shares. J Goldman LP stated it has 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).