Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Fortress Investment Group Decreased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $3.21 Million; Share Value Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 99,798 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 609,244 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend of $0.68 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Prices Senior Notes Worth $1.1B – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 56 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 146,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 211,461 shares. 112,538 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 15,756 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 41,058 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ubs Oconnor reported 269,300 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 0% or 12,732 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 97,343 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 669,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares to 898,265 shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 168,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $77.00 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.