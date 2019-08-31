Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $4.23 Million as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 29,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 187,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 217,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $146.14 million for 14.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares to 254,400 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 38,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares to 37,660 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).