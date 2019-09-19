Pembroke Management LTD Has Cut Its National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Holding; Bank Of America Upped Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT) Stake

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) stake by 1.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,527 shares as National Gen Hldgs (NGHC)’s stock rose 0.82%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.02 million shares with $23.45M value, down from 1.04M last quarter. National Gen Hldgs now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 109,139 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD

Bank Of America Corp increased Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT) stake by 5470% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 21,880 shares as Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT)’s stock declined 50.15%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 22,280 shares with $345,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr now has $208.22M valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 189,510 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 64.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT); 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) stake by 27,000 shares to 288,409 valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 146,181 shares and now owns 334,381 shares. Pluralsight Inc was raised too.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $76.98 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National General Holdings has $3600 highest and $34 lowest target. $36’s average target is 47.60% above currents $24.39 stock price. National General Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by B. Riley & Co. Compass Point maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

