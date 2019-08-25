Pembroke Management LTD Has Cut Its Monolithic Power (MPWR) Holding by $4.15 Million; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.60 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 63,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 101,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (MPWR) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 30,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 109,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80M, down from 140,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Monolithic Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 203,454 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,200 shares to 187,100 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,675 are owned by Prudential Inc. Fred Alger Inc stated it has 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 191,529 shares. Sei Com stated it has 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.66% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 12,927 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 256,264 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 357 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Com owns 13,641 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 7,102 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 37,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 73,400 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 35,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 22,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsrs Llc invested in 0.25% or 8,367 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc invested in 1.76% or 55,576 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 8,034 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.08M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 100,935 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 934,455 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 200 shares stake. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 0.68% or 66,637 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 1.05 million shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 502,725 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 450,308 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Natl Bancorporation Of Newtown reported 77,356 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kj Harrison & Prns holds 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 23,480 shares.