Pembroke Management LTD Has Boosted Green Dot (GDOT) Stake By $2.57 Million; Land & Buildings Investment Management Cut By $4.48 Million Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 10.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock declined 10.71%. The Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $38.08M value, down from 1.66 million last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 3.15 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 20.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 42,750 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 36.35%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 254,400 shares with $15.43 million value, up from 211,650 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $2.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 557,833 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Citigroup.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity. Unruh Jess sold $161,646 worth of stock or 2,147 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 9,897 shares. California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 771,782 were reported by Northern. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.50 million shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 62,796 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 4,211 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 6,294 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 73,350 shares. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 5,754 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Apis Limited Liability Company reported 32,000 shares. 207,992 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability has 5.28% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Landscape Mngmt Llc has 4,296 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) stake by 50,077 shares to 350,836 valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 16,400 shares and now owns 911,028 shares. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was reduced too.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30 million for 29.41 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $34 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Nomura. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. $5.85M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by Meister Keith A.. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of stock was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv Mgmt stated it has 45,618 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 81,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 672,211 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 50,510 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd reported 2.98% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 122,503 shares stake. Janney Capital Ltd Co invested 0.56% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Pnc Services Gp Inc holds 0% or 135,676 shares in its portfolio. 59,196 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited. 220,802 are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited holds 0.02% or 383,102 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.18% or 2.72 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.73M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Llc reported 10,136 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).