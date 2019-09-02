Pembroke Management LTD Decreased Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Kessler Investment Group Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $338,200

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 207,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 236,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 277,674 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 82,121 shares to 220,950 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Llc has 57,625 shares. Freestone Capital Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 300 shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited Com has invested 0.82% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Brown Advisory invested in 11,662 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.11 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Blair William Il invested in 19,752 shares. Sei Investments Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,335 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 88,347 shares. Putnam Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 197 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.