Pembroke Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) as Stock Rose; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Stake by $912,500 as Market Value Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 236,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 1.28M shares traded or 275.39% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 2.85 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.71% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. $151,550 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares were sold by Spencer Justin.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl by 234,050 shares to 465,200 shares, valued at $41.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Upstate University Hospital Reimagines Physician-Patient Experience with Vocera Solution – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vocera prices $125M in senior convertible debt – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera Q1 2019 Results to be Released April 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Announces Plans to Add Julie Iskow and Bharat Sundaram to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP holds 0% or 3,005 shares in its portfolio. Prtnrs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 46,313 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 347,767 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 11,509 shares. Quantbot Lp has 8,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 169 shares. 6,282 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 7,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 421,642 were reported by Northern Tru. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 87,318 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 21,892 shares. Putnam Ltd holds 71,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 50 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc owns 19,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 381,579 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tyson, Tesla, Crocs And More – Benzinga” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 909,241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 161,662 shares. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 14,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.9% stake. Of Vermont invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.81% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Manhattan Com invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Investors holds 28.06 million shares. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares. 16,046 were accumulated by Centurylink Inv Mngmt. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 710 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Naples Global Advisors Lc, Florida-based fund reported 19,672 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 4,870 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.