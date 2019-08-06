Pembroke Management LTD Decreased Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake; Vse (VSEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Vse Corp (VSEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 33 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 24 sold and decreased holdings in Vse Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 7.81 million shares, up from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vse Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 7.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) stake by 13.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 29,822 shares as Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 187,555 shares with $26.74M value, down from 217,377 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide now has $7.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.04% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $146.95. About 365,007 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.45 million for 13.56 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Merit Medical Sys (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 26,650 shares to 162,600 valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) stake by 96,233 shares and now owns 825,290 shares. Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 55,375 shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 123 shares. Dillon & Assocs accumulated 2.32% or 50,052 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Raymond James Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cap Rech Investors owns 632,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability reported 3,983 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 92,900 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,269 shares. 25,022 are held by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.48% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 22,700 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 158,975 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.5% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Glenmede Na accumulated 0.01% or 23,236 shares.

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 100% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation for 1.85 million shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 234,320 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.38% invested in the company for 413,806 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 9,758 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $320.66 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.