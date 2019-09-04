Pembroke Management LTD Cut Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Stake; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Shorts Decreased By 3.61%

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Vocera Communicati (VCRA) stake by 12.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as Vocera Communicati (VCRA)’s stock declined 20.28%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 207,700 shares with $6.57M value, down from 236,300 last quarter. Vocera Communicati now has $692.77M valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 699,446 shares traded or 69.15% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. DCPH’s SI was 3.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 210,800 avg volume, 17 days are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s short sellers to cover DCPH’s short positions. The SI to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 23.47%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 637,366 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 34.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 11/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP; 21/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NUMBER OF DECIPHERA DIRECTORS WAS INCREASED FROM EIGHT TO NINE IN CONNECTION WITH HOERTER’S ELECTION; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DCC-2618 DEMONSTRATED BROADEST PROFILE OF INHIBITION OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY KIT MUTATIONS AND PRIMARY PDGFR; 21/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Expands Bd With the Election of Mr. Steven L. Hoerter as a Director; 25/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Society for Clinical; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys 1.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc; 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American; 15/03/2018 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical and Preclinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader lnhibition Profile Against Primary and Secondary Drug-Resistant Mutations in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) Compared to Approved and lnvestigation…; 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,414 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Sei Invests Co holds 0% or 27,335 shares. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 30,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 19,300 shares. Pembroke Ltd accumulated 207,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 169 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co invested in 1.53M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 155,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% or 19,750 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). C World Wide Grp Holding A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 155,058 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Vocera (NYSE:VCRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 63.49% above currents $22.02 stock price. Vocera had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) stake by 38,869 shares to 548,245 valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 26,300 shares and now owns 158,050 shares. Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) was raised too.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.