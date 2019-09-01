Pembroke Management LTD Cut Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Stake as Shares Declined; Greystone Managed Investments Increases Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 207,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 236,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 265,673 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Imprivata and Vocera Partner to Advance Mobility in Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare – Business Wire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48,650 shares to 354,688 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westport Fuel System (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 989,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 114.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

