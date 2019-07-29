Pembroke Management LTD Cut By $341,952 Its Carbonite (CARB) Position; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Covanta Holding (CVA) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Covanta Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. See Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16 New Target: $17 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $16.5 New Target: $19 Upgrade

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Carbonite Inc (CARB) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,248 shares as Carbonite Inc (CARB)’s stock declined 4.67%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.19 million shares with $29.59M value, down from 1.21M last quarter. Carbonite Inc now has $620.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 24.64% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.27 million shares traded or 1149.04% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Covanta Holding Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 2.16M shares traded or 250.59% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. FOLGER ANTHONY sold $56,868 worth of stock or 2,224 shares. SHEER DANIELLE sold 1,176 shares worth $28,318. ALI MOHAMAD sold $531,322 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Thursday, February 14. Beeler Robert L had sold 1,437 shares worth $41,357 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 598 shares valued at $15,291 was sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA. $36,048 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by Mellinger Paul S.. The insider Guadagno Norman sold $108,477.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 245,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 1.41 million shares. 13,732 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Maverick Capital stated it has 276,620 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 24,800 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 1.08M are owned by Indaba Cap Management Limited Partnership. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 3,299 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% or 18,946 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.26 million shares. Axa holds 12,918 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 406,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Limited Co holds 52,339 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cypress Mngmt Limited Company (Wy) has invested 0.04% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.06M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.