Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Trex Co (TREX) Holding by $500,200; Share Value Rose; Park Circle Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Cut by $945,000

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 187,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 178,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 726,672 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 14,248 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,261 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp holds 5,724 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 50,408 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 43,200 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.09% or 6,521 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 29,153 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Llc accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.04% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.32 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com owns 53,114 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group Lp reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 13,716 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc holds 0.02% or 7,502 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Llc reported 0.06% stake. South Dakota Invest Council holds 6,930 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex Offers Free Recyclability Testing for Polyethylene Packaging Applications – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: New MacBook Pro Wonâ€™t Have Butterfly Keyboard – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is This Why Apple Stock Has Been Rising? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated has 180,450 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Limited Liability Company has invested 2.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 91,739 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 56,082 shares. Clark Estates holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,400 shares. Loeb holds 1,115 shares. Benin Management invested in 3.07% or 37,613 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 19,223 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Chester Advsrs Incorporated holds 3.4% or 8,585 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,089 shares. Maple Cap invested in 3.83% or 85,640 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Liability owns 13,112 shares. Hsbc Public owns 4.55 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio.