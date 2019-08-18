Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Its Points Intl LTD (PCOM) Holding; Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust Has 1.15 Sentiment

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 73,300 shares as Points Intl Ltd (PCOM)’s stock declined 7.36%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 1.16M shares with $20.85 million value, up from 1.09M last quarter. Points Intl Ltd now has $166.02M valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 21,389 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 18.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Points International: Erick Georgiou to Succeed D’Amico; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Financial Chief Michael D’Amico to Retire April 2; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 23 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 20 trimmed and sold stakes in Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 7.08 million shares, up from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 8.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust for 1.25 million shares. Northside Capital Management Llc owns 97,420 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.3% invested in the company for 286,723 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,841 shares.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $307.50 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 88,686 shares traded. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 21,950 shares to 96,271 valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 14,248 shares and now owns 1.19M shares. Mongodb Inc was reduced too.