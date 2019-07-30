Pembroke Management LTD Boosted By $2.69 Million Its Stoneridge (SRI) Holding; Rayonier (RYN)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Rayonier Inc (RYN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 86 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 128 decreased and sold stock positions in Rayonier Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 104.74 million shares, down from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rayonier Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 91 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Stoneridge Inc (SRI) stake by 13.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 96,233 shares as Stoneridge Inc (SRI)’s stock rose 9.07%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 825,290 shares with $23.82M value, up from 729,057 last quarter. Stoneridge Inc now has $964.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 133,935 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $35.67’s average target is 6.10% above currents $33.62 stock price. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Monday, March 4. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested 0.15% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Hood River Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability owns 11,455 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 8,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 133,716 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Axa has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 17,747 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 19,177 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Bluemountain Mgmt Lc reported 14,624 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 31,271 shares in its portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) stake by 28,600 shares to 207,700 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mongodb Inc stake by 18,300 shares and now owns 85,316 shares. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was reduced too.

Rayonier Inc. engages in the sale and development of real estate and timberland management, as well as in the production and sale of cellulose fibers in the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Timber, Real Estate, Performance Fibers, and Wood Products. It has a 43.48 P/E ratio. Timber segment owns, leases, or manages timberlands and sells standing timber at auction to third parties, as well as sells delivered logs.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 60.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.