Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Position; Alphamark Advisors Increased Its Nokia (NOK) Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 24.49 million shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Confident of Hitting FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO RAJEEV SURI SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and Osram jointly develop an indoor radio network solution in ceiling luminaires; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 364,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.97M, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 564,941 shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us by 45,394 shares to 225 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jpm Usd Emrg Mkt (EMB) by 458,926 shares to 436,074 shares, valued at $47.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Automotive Plc by 215,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Ttl Stk (ITOT).