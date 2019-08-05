Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding by $58.44 Million as Share Value Rose; As Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stock Declined, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lifted by $379,008 Its Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 669,811 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.08M, up from 663,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.79 million shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.37M, up from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 908,157 shares traded or 65.89% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.76M shares to 12.58 million shares, valued at $361.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.13M shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 38,100 shares to 122,434 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 16,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,166 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com reported 1.26M shares stake. Hendershot Investments stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 243,216 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 3,164 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 58,604 shares. Park National Corp Oh owns 5,850 shares. Kistler accumulated 290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Choate Investment Advsrs reported 4,459 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 24,423 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 5,382 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd reported 3,930 shares stake. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc owns 7,395 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Monetary Group Inc holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,505 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218. $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Hein LeLand J.