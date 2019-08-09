Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Stake; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $901,559

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 943,860 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 462,061 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv invested in 0.64% or 2.94M shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 46 shares. Axa accumulated 539,600 shares or 0.22% of the stock. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 0.35% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt holds 3.48% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 51,714 shares. Argyle Cap reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc owns 4,449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.1% or 15,178 shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel owns 192,900 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 23,400 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 0.29% or 10,529 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca accumulated 26,346 shares or 0.35% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Pcl has invested 5.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Trustmark National Bank Department has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 50,594 shares to 53,603 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $490.33 million for 26.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.