Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Holding by $667,476 as Market Value Rose; Berkshire Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 18,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 821,182 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16 million, down from 839,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 522,410 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 18,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 574,365 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 886,391 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 114,606 shares to 809,212 shares, valued at $43.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 9,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) by 23,711 shares to 67,295 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 35,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,974 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY).