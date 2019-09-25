Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Share Value Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Stake by $10.14 Million; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 274,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 5.81 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.32M, up from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 80,982 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $307.34. About 48,947 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 24,607 shares to 70,486 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,298 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 56.50 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

