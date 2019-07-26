Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Share Value Declined While Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Raised Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 40,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.68 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 381,516 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,346 shares to 275,345 shares, valued at $52.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,088 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.37% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 542 shares. 66,977 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Smith Moore & stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montag & Caldwell Lc holds 586,127 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability holds 34.87% or 972,591 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 14,823 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 0.56% or 12,204 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.95 million shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept invested in 2,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sib Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 21,887 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.