Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Nucor (NUE) Holding Maintained by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 36,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.90 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 24,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 796,491 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.65 million, down from 821,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 997,250 shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 13,379 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security has invested 1.39% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has 1,310 shares. Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 567,366 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Co owns 5,135 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Management holds 0.06% or 474,419 shares in its portfolio. 12,436 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com. Maverick accumulated 0.09% or 111,660 shares. 6,482 are owned by Alps Inc. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 409,259 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,946 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 12,000 shares. Fdx reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.57M for 22.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5,550 shares to 13,850 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 26,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).