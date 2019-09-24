Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holder Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shares Rose While Marathon Partners Equity Management Raised Its Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 247,198 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 200,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 185,715 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 386,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 642,787 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gildan The Price Leader In Fashion Basics, Says Bullish BofA – Benzinga” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear declares $0.134 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 152,916 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $209.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,600 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Closing of $1.5 Billion Public Note Offering – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering up to 7.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline: This 4.7%-Yielding Stock Has A Robust Development Pipeline To Support Its Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Millennials: 3 Terrible Money Habits You Must Stop – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 19, 2019.