Pembina Pipeline On Xnys (PBA) Share Price Rose While Cohen & Steers Has Lifted by $921,600 Its Stake; Papa John’s International (PZZA) Stake Has Increased by Bares Capital Management Inc

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys (PBA) by 268.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 35,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 1.74M shares traded or 192.63% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 946,464 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei owns 475,754 shares. 50,882 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co. Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.43% or 79,049 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0% or 24,356 shares in its portfolio. Symons Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.1% or 4,265 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 4,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Lpl Financial Llc holds 0% or 11,540 shares in its portfolio. First Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dupont Mgmt accumulated 3,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 70,193 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $268.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 906,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,868 shares to 3,137 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 141,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,458 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

