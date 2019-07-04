Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline Corporation 35 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.52 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 10 0.29 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 101.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pembina Pipeline Corporation 1.91% -4.64% -0.53% 4.22% 2.55% 20.59% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.54% -31.57% -43.9% -40.1% -48.63% -27.04%

For the past year Pembina Pipeline Corporation had bullish trend while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pembina Pipeline Corporation beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.