Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

This is a contrast between Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.80 Green Plains Partners LP 14 3.34 N/A 1.85 7.83

In table 1 we can see Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Green Plains Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Green Plains Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pembina Pipeline Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Pembina Pipeline Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Green Plains Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Green Plains Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Green Plains Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pembina Pipeline Corporation -3.59% -2.63% 2.28% 2.46% 2.54% 22.31% Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48%

For the past year Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Green Plains Partners LP.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Green Plains Partners LP.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.