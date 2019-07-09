Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.94% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.62% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pembina Pipeline Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 12.50% 31.76% 11.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Pembina Pipeline Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline Corporation N/A 36 19.52 Industry Average 406.16M 3.25B 25.59

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pembina Pipeline Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 1.96 1.88 2.28

As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 9.38%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pembina Pipeline Corporation 1.91% -4.64% -0.53% 4.22% 2.55% 20.59% Industry Average 4.42% 4.74% 6.87% 11.43% 13.94% 21.23%

For the past year Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s rivals beat Pembina Pipeline Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.