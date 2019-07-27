Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Ares Management Has Cut Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Stake by $5.85 Million; Share Value Rose

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 16,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 465,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, down from 481,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 381,516 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 450,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, down from 513,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Triplepoint Venture Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 168,564 shares traded. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has risen 8.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 23,110 shares to 569,732 shares, valued at $51.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 118,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Pipeline Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBA’s profit will be $209.19 million for 22.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TriplePoint Venture Growth goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “11% Yield, Strong Growth, Another Special Dividend Likely From TriplePoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Extension and Expansion of its Revolving Credit Facility – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “High Yield From Common Stocks: Income Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 24.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TPVG’s profit will be $9.43M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.