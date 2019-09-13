Peloton Wealth Strategists Upped Its Huntington Ingalls (HII) Holding by $431,200; As Cott Que (COT) Shares Declined, Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 628,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.57M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.58 lastly. It is up 19.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.79. About 330,721 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 476,057 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cott acquires Mountain Valley Spring Company – Seeking Alpha" on October 15, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal" with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.62 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Huntington Ingalls Industries Sponsors National PTA's STEM + Families Initiative – GlobeNewswire" on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Market Significantly Underappreciates Magnitude Of Teladoc's Relationship With Health Insurance Innovations – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:HII) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 01, 2019.