Peloton Wealth Strategists Upped Its Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $521,970; Baytex Energy (BTE) Shareholder Water Island Capital Trimmed Holding by $331,967

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $363.37. About 1.33M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.38M market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 807,463 shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $78.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,037 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

