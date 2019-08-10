Peloton Wealth Strategists Trimmed Position in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) as Stock Value Rose; Stephens Investment Management Group Has Increased Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $663,300

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 378,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.39M, up from 373,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 484,303 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,400 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,428 shares. Moreover, Mai has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). King Wealth reported 6,711 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 231,948 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moneta Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,620 shares. Gideon Advsr Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,217 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1,250 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc holds 0.61% or 5,846 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co reported 1.63% stake. Choate Advsr holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,314 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 11,377 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd stated it has 16,539 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. South State Corp reported 52,529 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.89% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 44,268 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 27,731 shares to 216,304 shares, valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,586 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 106,192 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 25,198 shares. Oppenheimer & Company has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,488 shares. Hanseatic accumulated 7,760 shares. Proshare Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.72M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Torray Lc holds 2.51% or 178,937 shares. Sei Investments has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 102,623 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 4,546 shares. Bp Plc holds 33,000 shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 520,185 shares. Utah Retirement owns 30,302 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).